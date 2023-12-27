Russell Wilson benching shows Sean Payton’s done with this ride

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Denver’s decision to bench its starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season, raising a bunch of questions about the 35-year-old’s future with the organization.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The Denver Broncos are sitting Russell Wilson down for the remainder of the regular season, no longer their starting quarterback after losing three of their last four games. Raises a question about what the future looks like in Denver, because we certainly the future of the Broncos is Sean Payton. But, now it's hard not to figure out that the future of the Broncos isn't Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. But that's easier said than done.

When you look at the financial ramifications of this contract, it's not like they can just get out of the deal. The ramifications to the salary cap are absolutely catastrophic and will change the roster that they are able to put around Russ for the next several years if they try and get around it. If they keep him, they have to deal with the distraction of having a quarterback that's getting paid that much money and is not going to be your starter. The only logical conclusion I can come up with is that they're going to now address the quarterback position in the draft next year, hoping that by paying a draft rookie salary at the quarterback position while they're paying Russ so much will balance itself out.

But most importantly, this is a reminder, every time we see a legendary new coach come back to a team, we have to understand that coach brings in a certain want to do things their way. And that means a process, a process oftentimes termed as a rebuild. But the Broncos and the way they looked this year where, you saw struggles early on, and then all of a sudden it looked like Russ was playing good, efficient football and the Broncos were better. And now with only a few weeks left in the season, they are on the precipice of at least being in playoff contention.

What we're reminded of is that Sean Payton is looking short term and long term. It's obvious. It's clear at this point, he does not believe that Russ can be his short term solution. But by making this decision, it becomes clear that long term, Sean Payton is going to make sure he's in control of the roster. He's in control of the organization. He's in control of their path moving forward.

And that means that this is part of a process for the Broncos overall. This has been a weird, if not disappointing season to start the Sean Payton Denver Broncos relationship. But now you have to wonder how the waves of this move will impact, not just this year, but next year, and the year after. Chaos in Denver.