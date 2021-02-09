Russell Wilson believes the Seattle Seahawks have received trade calls for him

Russell Wilson believes Seahawks have received trade calls for him originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s hard to imagine Russell Wilson wearing anything other than Seattle Seahawks colors.

Since getting selected No. 75 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by Seattle, the quarterback has not only changed the game at the QB position, but his individual accolades have been impressive to say the least: Nine seasons, 8x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl starting QB, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year…

He will go down as one of the best - if not the best but we can’t predict the future like Tony Romo can draft picks and quarterbacks in Seahawks history.

Wilson signed a 4-year, $140 million contract with Seattle back in 2019. But his impressive play has caught the eyes of the NFL, specifically general managers across the league.

Wilson joined the latest Dan Patrick Show and had this to say on the recent trade rumors and speculation that teams have reached out to Seattle about acquiring the legendary QB:

“I definitely believe they’ve gotten calls for sure,” said Wilson. “I think any time you’re a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are going to call for sure. I think it’s part of the process.”

Just look at what happened when the Detroit Lions were in trade talks with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions wanted Aaron Donald for Matthew Stafford. The Rams said no, but Detroit had to “shoot its shot” at arguably the best defensive player in the league.

I’m not sure if I’m available or not, that’s a Seahawks question.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

“I think more than anything else is, at the end of the day, you want to win. You play this game every day to wake up to win. You play this game to be the best in the world. I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game. Nothing worse.”

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: "Yeah I definitely believe that they've gotten calls for sure." pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

This is evident from this picture that surfaced on social media of Russ, Ciara and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell where Russ, doesn’t look too pleased:

Russell Wilson looks like the least excited person to be at #SBLV 🤣https://t.co/LJliQHjouR — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 8, 2021

Wilson continued: “Ultimately, you watch the games and want to do everything you can to be there. That’s why we play this game.”

Wilson has never been one to shy away from the big stage. In just his second season in the league, Wilson (and the stellar Legion of Boom defense) won the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2013 against the Denver Broncos. The very next season, Seattle was in the Super Bowl once again, but failed to convert on the one-yard-line in an eventual loss to the New England Patriots.

Since then, Seattle has been to the playoffs in each season but one (2017), including three Divisional Round appearances (2015, 2016, 2019) and two in the Wild Card Round (2018, 2020).

Wilson was having an MVP-caliber season in 2020 before opposing defense began to control what the offense was doing in the second half of the season. Despite the lackluster offensive firepower coming down the stretch, Wilson led the Seahawks to a 12-4 regular season record in 2020.

The Seahawks Super Bowl window is still open and 2021 could be a turning point for the Seahawks with a new offensive coordinator (Shane Waldron) and perhaps more attention on building a stout offensive line.

However, a lot of this will only come to fruition if Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll are on the same page. More to come on this later from our Seahawks/NFL Insider Joe Fann.

This is also a reminder that Russell Wilson feels more empowered than ever to voice things publicly.



Last offseason he pined to throw it more. It worked, especially to open the season.



This offseason it's his wishes for an improved OL and to be part of personnel decisions. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) February 9, 2021