Russell Wilson becomes very attractive option, if he'll take the league minimum

When things went sideways between the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson late in the 2023 regular season, we picked up two fairly strong indications at the time. One, if released by the Broncos, he'd take the league minimum for 2024, since Denver owes him $39 million. Two, he'd be very interested in joining the Raiders, one of Denver's top competitors.

Now that it's clear, as it should have been at the time he was benched, that the Broncos are moving on, the question is whether Russ will indeed take only $1.21 million on a one-year deal with a new team.

Why wouldn't he? He's getting $39 million. The less his next team pays, the more cash and cap space will have to put talent around him. Also, the more the Broncos will have to pay him.

The problem is that, if he takes such a low number, a team could lie to him about his status as the starter. They can promise that he's the guy. And then, once he signs, they can change their mind. What's he going to do?

He'll need to trust any promise that he's the guy for 2024. And, obviously, he'll need to perform well enough to justify becoming and remaining the starter.

Regardless, he's a bargain at $1.21 million. Any team that is unsettled at the position should be interested. Including the Vikings, if as it turns out Kirk Cousins leaves for Atlanta. Wilson is healthier and younger and if he can run the play that coach Kevin O'Connell calls, he absolutely can be trusted to make something happen when the play that's called isn't there.

Other teams that should be interested include the Patriots, the Steelers, the Raiders, and the Bucs (if they don't re-sign Baker Mayfield).

Either way, he'll be cut between Wednesday, March 13 and Sunday, March 17. He'll become a free agent. He'll make $39 million this year. At only $1.21 million, he should have plenty of suitors.