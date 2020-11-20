Russell Wilson becomes NFL's all-time winningest quarterback through 9 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks know how to make games come down to the wire, but a win is a win in my book.

On Thursday Night Football, the Seahawks took down the Cardinals 28-21 in classic Seattle nail-biting fashion.

And veteran quarterback Russell Wilson looked like his old self once again.

Wilson already surpassed another milestone today with his 30th touchdown of the season, making him the third quarterback in NFL history to have at least four seasons with 30+ touchdown passes.

With the win tonight, Wilson achieved another milestone in his already credible NFL career by passing Peyton Manning as the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback in a player's first nine seasons.

Wilson currently sits at 93 wins in his regular-season career in the NFL.

The MVP contender this season also passed another winning milestone tonight. Wilson passed Tom Brady to become the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback in a player’s first nine seasons, including the postseason, with 102.

If there is one thing Wilson knows how to do, it's win football games.

Wilson went 23-for-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns vs. Arizona and now the Seahawks move to 7-3 on the season after suffering back-to-back losses to the Bills and the Rams. The Seahawks are on top of the NFC West once again.

It was another close game for the Seahawks, but the job got done and the Seahawks looked much better on both sides of the ball compared to weeks past.