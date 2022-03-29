Russell Wilson attended the Manning Passing Academy in high school

Each offseason, former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and his sons — Cooper, Peyton and Eli — host the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Before going on to play college football at NC State and Wisconsin, quarterback Russell Wilson attended the Manning passing camp when he was a young prospect at Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia.

“I got to go to a Peyton Manning camp a long time ago,” Wilson said on March 16. “I was in 10th grade, in Louisiana, and he was my quarterback coach. Him and Eli.

“I was able to learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and be around them and how he talked about ball and how he saw the game. How we taught me how to do certain things and this and that. So, I was always passionate about watching him.”

Wilson later bumped into Manning at the Denver Broncos’ facility during a pre-draft visit in 2012. Denver did not draft Wilson that year, but the Broncos traded for him 10 years later, and the quarterback consulted Manning before leaving the Seattle Seahawks to land in Denver.

After having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning joined the Broncos in 2012 and went on to win another title. Wilson also won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks before joining Denver and he’ll now aim to emulate Manning’s success with the Broncos.

