Russell Wilson asks Drew Brees to start in his place in the Pro Bowl

Russell Wilson was chosen as the NFC’s Pro Bowl starting quarterback, but he’s stepping aside today.

Wilson has asked Drew Brees to start in his place in today’s Pro Bowl.

It was a classy move from the 31-year-old Wilson toward the 41-year-old Brees. Perhaps Wilson has some inside information about Brees’s retirement plans, but more likely Wilson just wanted to make a gesture for a player he’s long admired.

“Drew means the world to me,” Wilson said on the ESPN broadcast of the game. “I respect the game, and he does it better than anybody else.”

This is the sixth time Wilson has been selected to the Pro Bowl and the 13th time for Brees.