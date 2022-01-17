Russell Wilson among Manningcast guests for Rams/Cards playoff game

Wild Card weekend is now a three-day affair thanks to the NFL’s insatiable need to dominate the news cycle. Tonight the final game of the round will be played between two of the Seahawks’ division rivals. The No. 5 seed Cardinals are visiting the No. 4 seed Rams with kickoff at 5:15 p.m. Pacific.

The last time these teams met was Week 14 in another Monday Night Football affair, and made for perhaps the most entertaining game of the regular season. If you needed another reason to tune in, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will once again be among the guests for the broadcast on ESPN2 run by former rivals Peyton and Eli Manning. Wilson follows Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald and Dwayne Johnson.

Tonight on ESPN2 at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET pic.twitter.com/pTQSof5HxX — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 17, 2022

Wilson was a guest for the first MNF game of the year and got good reviews for his appearance.

We never know where the Manning brothers’ conversation on their show is going to go, but it will be interesting to see if they ask Wilson about his future. He’s under contract for the next two years and the Seahawks say they have no intention of trading him. However, over the weekend NFL Network reported that Wilson wants to “explore his options” this offseason.

As for the matchup, Arizona and LA split their season series with one win each. Tipico Sportsbook has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites.

