Russell Wilson among Broncos’ 4 DNPs on first injury report of Week 15

The Denver Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday afternoon and might be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson. He entered concussion protocols and was a non-participant in the team’s first practice of the week.

The Broncos’ injury report was lengthy.

In all, 13 were on it and four were unable to practice.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), DL Dre’Mont Jones (hip), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), QB Russell Wilson (concussion)

Wilson hopes to play this week, but it will come down when his symptoms stop and whether they remain gone while increasing physical activity.

Sutton missed last week’s game.

Jones has played in every game this season.

Limited participation

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), S Kareem Jackson (rest), K Brandon McManus (quad), G Dalton Risner (shoulder), CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, knee)

Risner, Allen and Beck were all inactive last week.

Full participation

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), WR Brandon Johnson (hip), DL D.J. Jones (shoulder)

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

OL Rashaad Coward (chest)

QB Colt McCoy (neck)

OL Lecitus Smith (ankle)

S Charles Washington (chest)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire