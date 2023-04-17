Russell Wilson’s almost trade, Devin Bush/Bobby Wagner and more Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another weekend in the NFL offseason, so now it is time to go through the NFC West and see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Russell Wilson to Eagles?

The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos a year ago. However, he was almost dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson basically vetoed the trade. He wanted to go the Denver and used his no-trade clause to stop the one with the Eagles.

Devin Bush excited to play alongside Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner is back with the Seahawks after one season with the Rams. Seattle also added former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush in free agency.

Bush says it is a “dream come true” to play with Wagner on the same team.

Seahawks love CB Devon Witherspoon

Most expect the Seahawks will target either Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter with the fifth overall pick in the draft this month.

However, if neither is available, they reportedly “love” Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon should the other two defenders be off the board,.

Jalen Carter to Seahawks is the belief around the NFL

The Seahawks have the fifth pick in the draft. Most around the league believe they will draft Carter with that selection.

Seahawks cut five players

Seattle announced some roster moves last week, waiving five players.

