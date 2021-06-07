Russell Wilson indeed showed up at the Seahawks’ organized team activities Monday, a day after posting a video of his flight back to Seattle. He had spent the offseason working out in San Diego.

As coach Pete Carroll expected, Wilson’s return coincided with the return of most of the team’s other players to the offseason program.

The Seahawks report that 76 players were in attendance for Monday’s work at the team facility. Bobby Wagner also was among those participating.

Seattle began its offseason workout program with roughly 35 rookies and young, inexperienced players.

The team holds its mandatory minicamp next week.

Russell Wilson, 75 other players attend Seahawks’ OTA on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk