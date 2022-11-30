Russell Wilson’s 300th touchdown overshadowed by struggles

Against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw his 300th career touchdown pass, tying former Denver legend John Elway for 13th place on the NFL’s all-time list.

While that was a great personal accomplishment, the Broncos’ offensive accomplishments have been few and between this year, and Wilson knows it.

“I’d rather win than anything else,” Wilson said after a 23-10 loss. “At the end of the day, the only thing I care about, the only record I really care about is winning. We got to find how to do that.”

Denver ranks at or near the bottom of every offensive category in the NFL this season. Despite high preseason expectations, there have been a variety of issues plaguing this group.

First off, injuries have ravaged the team in full force. Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Garrett Bolles, Javonte Williams, Wilson and others have missed time in 2022. Some of the biggest game-changers on the team have been missing the biggest games.

Second, Wilson has missed open receivers throughout the season. The most glaring example came against the Indianapolis Colts. On the last play of overtime, Wilson missed a wide-open Hamler in the end zone, causing Hamler to slam his helmet into the ground in frustration.

The eight touchdowns that Wilson has thrown this year are arguably the most frustrating of his career. Eight touchdowns in 11 games is abysmal. In order for the Broncos to make something of the last six games and beyond, Wilson needs to show that he can be the player that everyone believed he was when George Paton made the trade to acquire him earlier this year.

If things do not improve soon, the Wilson trade could go down as one of the worst in NFL history.

