Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, takes issue with Stephen A. Smith criticism

Nina Westbrook calls out latest Stephen A. Smith criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

No matter Russell Westbrook's achievements, NBA fans and analysts always find something to gripe about with his play.

Even after Westbrook broke the Wizards' franchise record for triple-doubles with his 16th in a dominant 35-point, 21-assist, and 14-rebound outing in Washington's Monday night win against Indiana without Bradley Beal, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was unimpressed.

"And here's the thing about Westbrook's big night: I don't give a damn about any of it," Smith said on ESPN on Tuesday morning, "because the Wizards aren't very good. They're not going anywhere. You're 17-28 in the Eastern Conference for crying out loud. You're not going anywhere, and this isn't the first time Russell Westbrook has played on a team that has fallen short."

Smith went on to point out the talent who's played alongside Westbrook during his career, including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Victor Oladipo and now Beal. Though Smith said he knows how much not having a championship must hurt Westbrook because he knows how much of a fierce competitor he is, Smith was still left flabbergasted that Westbrook had never remedied the biggest weakness in his game.

"I just wish he used those competitive fires, that will to win, to develop his long-range game, at least a little bit," Smith said. "If Russell Westbrook was a better 3-point shooter, could you imagine what he would've done? I'm here to tell you he would've won a championship by now."

Westbrook's wife, Nina, posted on her Instagram story to vent her frustrations with Smith.

Nina started out with a story about watching a recent UCLA game with Russell. When Russell was in college, a commentator had criticized his game while playing with the Bruins.

"Imagine if I had listened to him," Russell had told Nina when discussing the way commentators can influence the public perception of how good players were. "Imagine if Russell let the words of a @stephenasmith said he did not care about his accomplishments. He'd be crushed. He wouldn't be the talent he is today if he listened to @stephenasmith tell him he wasn't good enough, or that he could only celebrate his accomplishments if he lived up to what THEY thought he should be."

Nina ended with defending her husband's happiness.

"Russell is the happiest he's ever been. Not having a championship does not 'hurt him a lot.' You know nothing about him. If you did, you'd know he's way way more than a championship. He is a champion of life, a champion of his people. He doesn't care about YOUR championship, and certainly not your opinion. He cares about his people, his community, and trying to make the world a better place."

Russell later supported his wife's comments, posting on his own Instagram story after the Wizards' loss to the Hornets.

"What she said..." and "I stand behind it all," he wrote.