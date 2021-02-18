Russell Westbrook's Hail Mary finds Alex Len for dunk just before buzzer

SEE IT: Westbrook's Hail Mary finds Len for buzzer-beating dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The second quarter of the Wizards' Wednesday night contest against the Nuggets was one to forget for Denver, as they were outscored 46-23 over the frame.

Yet, there's one play from the period that Denver head coach Michael Malone will be quite upset when watching the film of this contest.

With just 2.6 seconds remaining in the half, Wizards guard Russell Westbrook threw a Hail Mary-esque heave from one baseline to the opposite side of the court, hoping to find center Alex Len for one final shot attempt in the quarter.

Westbrook's pass was nearly perfect, but it was Denver's horrific defense that allowed the play to work.

Nuggets are looking like the Cowboys out here covering the deep ball😬 pic.twitter.com/r83cs66v2B — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) February 18, 2021

Yeah, that was wayyyyyyy too easy for Washington.

That play alone was a microcosm for how the second quarter went for the visitors, as Denver went from having a 20 point lead in the first quarter to being down six at the half.