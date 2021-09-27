Russell Westbrook wanted Bradley Beal to ask out of Washington

And before Westbrook resorted to calling Leonsis, he had tried to convince Beal in the weeks leading up to the draft that they should both ask out of Washington, according to sources.

Source: Bill Oram, Shams Charania, Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is a fan of how Carmelo Anthony will play alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/26/rob… – 7:00 AM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is a fan of how Carmelo Anthony will play alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/26/rob… – 8:00 PM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka is a fan of how Carmelo Anthony will play alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/26/rob… – 10:02 AM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

LeBron James showed excitement for a new mural in L.A. featuring him and Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/25/lak… – 10:00 AM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

LeBron James showed excitement for a new mural in L.A. featuring him and Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/25/lak… – 1:00 AM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

LeBron James showed excitement for a new mural in L.A. featuring him and Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/25/lak… – 3:02 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. believes the team’s newfoud depth could lead to Bradley Beal realizing some untapped potential… on defense. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:49 AM

Story continues

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Devin Booker 16th on @SInow #NBA Top 100.

Ahead of 24th Donovan Mitchell, 20th Zion Williamson, 19th Kyrie Irving, 18th Chris Paul and 17th Trae Young, but behind 15th Bradley Beal, 14th Jimmy Butler, 13th, Jayson Tatum, 12th Paul George.

Thoughts? bit.ly/2Wbg49f pic.twitter.com/bVum2WLYVX – 9:21 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – utahjazz.com/lockedonjazz

Have they forgotten how good Rudy Gobert is again?

Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Trae Young or Bradley Beal who leads to more wins

#firstlisten – 6:02 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is speaking with the media ahead of training camp. He says of Bradley Beal: “I think what’s lost is his defensive acumen. He has the ability to do it.” – 2:18 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – They forgot how good Rudy Gobert is again? Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal or Trae Young where would you rank them? – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/they-forg… – 1:38 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Wizards build sustainable model around Bradley Beal. Now, they must keep him nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/24/wiz… – 12:00 PM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is a top-30 player in the NBA in ESPN’s new ranking. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/esp… – 10:00 AM

More on this storyline

Now the Wizards have Dinwiddie in their backcourt with Beal — although Beal’s future with the team has been the topic of plenty of speculation. “Obviously, I spoke to him, and obviously he’s his own man and his decisions are his own. So I can’t talk about his plans or what he’s going to do,” Dinwiddie said. “I think right now we’re both willing to kind of take a little bit of a bet on each other and try to do something special. All we can kind of focus on is the now, and if plans change then they change, but we’re here now and have a really special chance.” -via ESPN / August 10, 2021

Jake Fischer on Bradley Beal: I don’t think a trade is going to be coming anytime soon. But by all accounts, him and KCP are very close friends and are looking forward to playing with each other. -via Spotify / August 1, 2021

The Wizards agreed to the Westbrook trade, league sources say, believing it would enhance their chances of Beal committing to a long-term extension to stay in the nation’s capital rather than hasten his exit. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 30, 2021