This Russell Westbrook training camp video caught LeBron James' attention

This Westbrook training camp video caught LeBron's attention originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

All eyes have been on the Washington Wizards this offseason after a shocking trade sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James revealed he's watched the Wizards as well and Westbrook caught his attention.

"Love this dude!!!" James said on Twitter.

The video James commented on is a peek into Westbrook's on-court communication during training camp. The video features Westbrook yelling "Scotty said I can't dunk!" while skying through the air before dishing to second-year pro Rui Hachimura. It also shows Westbrook bonding with teammates Anžejs Pasečņiks through an attempted soccer juggling game, and Robin Lopez who he jokingly told "I hate you and your brother," after Lopez had nothing nice to say to Westbrook's microphone.

James and Westbrook have had a good relationship for a very long time – remember that one time James drafted Westbrook to his 2018 All-Star team, but Westbrook thought he was the last one selected?

"I heard from Russ. I reached out to him afterwards. like, 'What's wrong with you, man?' We've got a good relationship, so it's pretty cool," James said at the time. "The only thing I know for sure is that Russ went last. ... He's crazy."

James will get the opportunity to face off with Westbrook and his new team on February 22 in the Staples Center.