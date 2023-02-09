Russell Westbrook trade to Jazz brings D’Angelo Russell back to L.A. after awkward exit I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, February 9, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that will bring D’Angelo Russell back to L.A. following his awkward and controversial exit in 2017

Damar Hamlin is in Arizona for Super Bowl week festivities where he accepted an NFL Players Association award

The NFLPA’s medical director made a shocking comment about the Bills safety’s future in the league

Plus, if you didn’t care for the Pro Bowl game being converted from tackle to flag football, Roger Goodell revealed who was responsible for the change!