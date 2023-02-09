Russell Westbrook trade to Jazz brings D’Angelo Russell back to L.A. after awkward exit I The Rush
It's Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that will bring D’Angelo Russell back to L.A. following his awkward and controversial exit in 2017
Damar Hamlin is in Arizona for Super Bowl week festivities where he accepted an NFL Players Association award
The NFLPA’s medical director made a shocking comment about the Bills safety’s future in the league
Plus, if you didn’t care for the Pro Bowl game being converted from tackle to flag football, Roger Goodell revealed who was responsible for the change!
