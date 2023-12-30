Russell Westbrook throws down the alley-oop!
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Which pickups can make your fantasy football team a champion? Andy Behrens reveals his top targets for Week 17.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
From the World Baseball Classic to the World Series, these are the moments that made us love baseball in 2023.