Russell Westbrook tags every Wizards player in Instagram post following 0-4 start

Westbrook tags every Wizards player in Instagram post following 0-4 start

The Wizards haven't lived up to expectations so far this season, and their early struggles culminated in an ugly loss to the Bulls that resulted in Bradley Beal skipping his postgame media availability and left Russell Westbrook looking dejected on the team's bench.

With Washington now 0-4 and staring down the barrel of a rematch with the Bulls Thursday and a brutal upcoming segment of their schedule, Westbrook posted a Martin Luther King quote on Instagram and tagged every one of his teammates.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Westbrook wrote, citing the late Dr. King.

Among those who responded to Westbrook's post were fellow Wizards Deni Avdija and Troy Brown Jr.

"Fam always together," Avdija wrote.

This isn't the first time Westbrook's been a member of a team that started out 0-4. The 2018-19 Thunder featuring Westbrook and Paul George began the year 0-4 but then quickly rebounded to win 10 of their next 11 games.

It won't be easy for the Wizards to pull that off with six of their next eight games coming against legitimate playoff teams (Nets, Sixers, Celtics, Heat, Suns, Jazz), but there is precedent for a Westbrook-led team starting slow and then eventually finding its stride.

Plus, after that aforementioned stretch at the beginning of January, Washington will get four lighter games against the Pistons, Cavaliers (2X) and Hornets.

