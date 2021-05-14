Russell Westbrook sports Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne jersey for pregame fit

Westbrook sports Delle Donne jersey for pregame fit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook is known for procuring some unique pregame outfits that push the boundaries of fashion in a way only Russell Westbrook can. Yet on Friday, he opted for a simpler fit that also sent a message of D.C. unity.

Westbrook arrived at Capital One Arena wearing an Elena Delle Donne jersey, showing the Mystics’ former MVP some love before the WNBA season gets underway.

Though Delle Donne is expected to miss the first week of the season, the Mystics will have their biggest star back on the court soon after she opted out of the 2020 campaign. The team begins its 2021 campaign Saturday against Delle Donne’s former team, the Chicago Sky.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are just two games away from finishing their regular-season slate before taking part in the play-in tournament next week. Westbrook has been a catalyst for Washington in the second half, leading the team in rebounds (11.7 RPG) and assists (11.7) this season.