Russell Westbrook sits alone at end of Rockets bench during timeout (video)

So much went right for Russell Westbrook in his return to Oklahoma City last night.

He received a great video tribute and standing ovation. He scored 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting. He powerfully explained how much his time there meant to him.

But his Rockets also got routed by the Thunder.

In the fourth quarter, Westbrook – who was done playing for the night – sat alone at the end of Houston’s bench during a timeout. Eventually, James Harden sat next to and spoke to his teammate:

Westbrook was sitting at the end of the bench by himself and appeared visibly upset during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/6j2z9d4jyX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2020





This is a Rorschach test.

Was this an isolated moment of frustration during a loss? A sign of chemistry problems within the Rockets? An example of James Harden’s good leadership, especially in the wake of his fractured relationship with Chris Paul?

See what you want to see in this video.

Personally, I’m just going to file it away while watching for more evidence of those theories.