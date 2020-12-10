Russell Westbrook’s shoe collection is taking over Wizards’ locker room

Westbrook’s shoe collection taking over Wizards’ locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards traded for Russell Westbrook, in part, because of the presence he would bring to their locker room that has so many young players still adjusting to the NBA.

Well, they’re feeling his presence all right.

“Well y’all, I want to let you know that @russwest44 has officially taken over the locker room. Look at all these damn boxes!”



- @RealDealBeal23 💀😂

Russell Westbrook has soooooo many kicks 🔥



“I thought I had a lot of shoes😂”



- @Troy_Brown33 |

Westbrook has moved into his new locker, which evidently means his shoe collection has as well. Star shooting guard Bradley Beal posted a video showing all the boxes Westbrook has strewn around the locker room. Second-year small forward Troy Brown Jr. realized his once-impressive supply of shoes was no match for the assortment of kicks Westbrook has on hand.

The Wizards are still getting that laser-focused, hard-working mentality Westbrook brings to the court with him on a daily basis. In just a few weeks, they’ll have the opportunity to see that translate into game action once the 2020-21 season begins.

But this impact he’s making on their locker room probably isn't one they were anticipating.