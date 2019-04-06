Russell Westbrook receives flagrant foul for smacking Zaza Pachulia originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Or, sometimes, just with a flagrant foul.

You'll have to take Russell Westbrook's word for it. The Oklahoma City point guard once promised retribution towards former Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia, and he got it Friday night in a matchup between Westbrook's Thunder and Pachulia's Detroit Pistons.

Russell Westbrook got a Flagrant 1 for this hard foul on Zaza Pachulia. pic.twitter.com/cPcR2xwHV7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2019

Let's rewind the clock:

On Jan. 18, 2017, Pachulia -- then with the Warriors -- was assessed a Flagrant-1 for a hard foul on Westbrook late in the first half, which resulted in Westbrook lying face-down on the floor, and Pachulia standing over him.

Following that game, Westbrook didn't hold back, saying "I'm gonna get his a** back. Straight up ... I don't play that game. I'm gonna get his a** back. Whenever that is, I don't know what it's gonna be ..."

Fast-forward a year to Feb. 24, 2018. Pachulia fell on top of Westbrook's legs underneath the Warriors' basket, an act Westbrook deemed intentional following the game.

"Obviously, it was intentional," Westbrook declared. "Nobody touched him and he fell on my leg, tried to hurt me."

When asked if Pachulia was a dirty player, Westbrook responded, "Yeah. For sure."

Which brings us to Friday night, just over a year since that most recent incident.

There's no question Westbrook was attempting to give a hard foul, and based on the officials' assessment -- they gave him a Flagrant-1 after review -- he went a little overboard.

There's still a decent chance the Warriors and Thunder could face off in the first round of the playoffs. Pachulia wouldn't be in that series, obviously, but here's assuming that won't stop Westbrook from finding a reason to get worked up for it.