Russell Westbrook ejected after incident with Rajon Rondo

Westbrook ejected after incident with Rajon Rondo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The dismay between Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo was on display once again Friday night during the Wizards clash with the Atlanta Hawks.

In the second quarter with just over one minute remaining, the two guards had to be separated near midcourt after exchanging some heated words with one another.

Once the referees were able to get Westbrook and Rondo back to their respective benches, each was assessed a technical foul.

Westbrook and Rondo both got technical fouls after exchanging words 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPWuMNyUTM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2021

Later in the game with Washington trailing by double-digits, Westbrook picked up his second technical foul and was ejected from the game for shoving Rondo once more.

Rondo, in full petty mode, waved goodbye to Westbrook as he exited towards the locker room.

Rajon Rondo waived goodbye to Russell Westbrook after the two got tangled up and Russ got tossed pic.twitter.com/sg1rnYfvYD — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) January 30, 2021

The pair of technicals was Westbrook's third tech in the last two games he's played. During Washington's Tuesday night loss in Houston, the 32-year-old guard was also T'd up after chirping with former Wizards guard John Wall.

While it's unknown what started the altercation on Friday, Westbrook and Rondo's beef with one another can be traced back to the NBA bubble in Orlando this past season.

Westbrook, a member of the Rockets at the time, was jawing with Rondo's brother (one of the few spectators in attendance) during one of Houston's playoff clashes against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As a result, Rondo's brother was escorted out of the arena.

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

Washington is struggling in Westbrook's first season with the Wizards, and the point guard is still working his way back to full health. The season is still early, but Westbrook's technicals are partly a sign of frustration with the team not winning.