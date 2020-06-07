Giannis Antetokounmpo and several of his Bucks’ teammates were at a protest in Milwaukee Saturday. Tobias Harris, GM Elton Brand and others from the Sixers were at a protest in Philadelphia. Stephen Curry was at a demonstration in the Bay Area with his family organized by teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson. Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead a protest. Numerous NBA coaches have used their voice and platform to discuss race in America.

The NBA community has lifted its voice as part of the national call for change in both police use of force and systemic racism in the United States.

Add Russell Westbrook to that list, he spoke at a rally in Compton, Calif., Sunday, not far from where he grew up.





“Protect your team. Protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together.”

Compton native DeMar DeRozan was at the protest, also.





Russell Westbrook to protesters in Compton: ‘Protect your team. Protect your family.’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com