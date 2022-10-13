Lakers stars Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley respond to alleged huddle snub: 'Everything’s great'

A recent video has some Los Angeles Lakers fans a bit anxious about Russell Westbrook's chemistry with his teammates as the NBA regular season approaches.

But don’t worry — Patrick Beverley says “everything’s great.”

The video, taken from the broadcast of the Lakers' 118-113 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, appears to show Westbrook ignoring Beverley’s motions to join a quick huddle. The exchange occurred after Westbrook fouled Jaden McDaniels who scored with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

It's the preseason and I don't read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something.......... pic.twitter.com/Hgcb91PNu5 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 13, 2022

Fans took to social media to criticize Westbrook for remaining on the free-throw line and missing the Lakers' defensive huddle. Beverley told reporters he was not aware of the video.

Instead, he provided positive anecdotes about their relationship.

“I sit on the plane, he’s right next to me," Beverley said. "We get on the road, we hang out together."

Though Beverley already addressed concerns of a remaining feud with Westbrook after being traded to the Lakers this summer, this is more evidence that the two have moved past Beverley’s claims that Westbrook “damaged his career.”

Patrick Beverley told ESPN that Russell Westbrook has been his “best friend” on the team since being traded to the Lakers this summer. Says they both come in to train before 7 a.m. and spend time in the gym together — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 26, 2022

Westbrook also addressed the social media reactions to the video, saying that he was actually attempting to talk to his coaches, but the video was cut.

“I’ve been doing that same ritual since I’ve been in the league” Westbrook told reporters during post-practice media availability Thursday. “I know I’m a genuine team player.”

Russell Westbrook shared his thoughts on the videos of him and his Lakers teammates during Wednesday's preseason loss. 🤔



(via @mcten)pic.twitter.com/231H51VOVe — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 13, 2022

Moreover, there’s evidence to support that there will be more huddle absences from Westbrook. He also appeared to skip the pregame huddle before the game in question.

Anyone thinks this is awkward as well? Russ doesn't join the pre-game team huddle and seems to be just by himself.



Clip from Michael Morales/Instagram https://t.co/kaPZacrqRb pic.twitter.com/kqNfGEBUGW — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) October 13, 2022

Fans can continue to monitor Westbrook’s team huddle participation during the Lakers' next preseason game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings. They'll open their season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.