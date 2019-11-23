Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley beef is real and alive

Another reason to root for a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff matchup:

The Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley beef.

It was on full display as the Clippers beat the Rockets on Friday night: Beverley mocked Westbrook for missing a wide-open three to tie the game late, and Westbrook, in turn, started calling Beverley “trash.”

Pat Bev/Russell Westbrook beef still real. Bev mocking Westbrook’s brick at end of game followed by Russ repeatedly calling him trash pic.twitter.com/RydEInLWcu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 23, 2019





This is not new. After the last time the Clippers and Rockets played Westbrook told the assembled media: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Harden scored 47 points in that game, however, Westbrook was 0-of-6 with Beverley on him. Beverley fouled out Friday night and was limited in his playing time because of Harden’s ability to draw fouls.

Beverley is a two-time All-Defensive team player who uses hustle and aggressiveness to disrupt opponents — full-on Chicago playground-style defense. It works. Beverley may not be a Marcus Smart/Kawhi Leonard level defender, but good luck finding a coach in the league who doesn’t want Beverley on his team.

This is the kind of player rivalry we need to see in the postseason.