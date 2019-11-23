Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley beef is real and alive

Kurt Helin

Another reason to root for a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff matchup:

The Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley beef.

It was on full display as the Clippers beat the Rockets on Friday night: Beverley mocked Westbrook for missing a wide-open three to tie the game late, and Westbrook, in turn, started calling Beverley “trash.”


This is not new. After the last time the Clippers and Rockets played Westbrook told the assembled media: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Harden scored 47 points in that game, however, Westbrook was 0-of-6 with Beverley on him. Beverley fouled out Friday night and was limited in his playing time because of Harden’s ability to draw fouls.

Beverley is a two-time All-Defensive team player who uses hustle and aggressiveness to disrupt opponents — full-on Chicago playground-style defense. It works. Beverley may not be a Marcus Smart/Kawhi Leonard level defender, but good luck finding a coach in the league who doesn’t want Beverley on his team.

This is the kind of player rivalry we need to see in the postseason.

