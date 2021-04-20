Russell Westbrook now owns another ridiculous triple-double record

Westbrook now owns another crazy triple-double record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook is 10 triple-doubles away from becoming the NBA's all-time leader, and in his chase of Oscar Robertson, the 32-year-old continues to pick up some eye-popping records along the way.

Monday night against the Thunder, Westbrook recorded his 12th triple-double in his last 14 games, giving him a career total of 172. But the sheer volume isn't what made NBA history on this given day, it was the fact that it was his second triple-double against Oklahoma City.

Westbrook has now had multiple triple-doubles against all 30 teams in the NBA. No other player in league history has done that.

Last night, Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles against every NBA team.



The Wizards have certainly been better off during Westbrook's recent hot streak stuffing the stat sheet. They've now won seven of their last eight games and Westbrook's only non-triple-double was a 36-point, 15-rebound and nine-assist showing against the Pelicans last week.

Washington's latest hot streak has them on the brink of a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They're tied for 10th in the East with the Bulls and remain a half-game up on the 12th-seeded Raptors.