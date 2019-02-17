Russell Westbrook does not seem eager about playing with All-Star teammate Joel Embiid

Russell Westbrook doesn’t seem very eager to play with Joel Embiid. (Photo by Tom O’Connor/NBAE via Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook is still a man of few words when it comes to his relationship with Joel Embiid.

A month after the Oklahoma City Thunder star responded with a simple “f— no” when asked if he and Embiid were cool, Westbrook was asked at NBA All-Star media day if he was going to get along with his new teammate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Russell Westbrook reacts to a certain All-Star teammate

Westbrook’s response: “Next question, champ.”

Will Russell Westbrook be able to get along with Joel Embiid for one night? "Next question." 😬 (via @WorldWideWob)pic.twitter.com/3xlv2FjfO5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2019





So Westbrook might not have been thrilled when LeBron James convinced Giannis Antetokounmpo to trade him for Ben Simmons during the All-Star draft. Antetokounmpo had already expressed interest in uniting Westbrook and Embiid, saying he was “a lover not a fighter,” and James gave him all the opportunity he needed.

For his part, Embiid was much more diplomatic. The Sixers star simply stated that he hates all of his opponents, not Westbrook especially, and that he’s willing to work things out for the good of Team Giannis.

Joel Embiid on if he’s going to be able to get along with Westbrook for one night as an all-star teammate pic.twitter.com/ZLUyFURgos — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 16, 2019





Story continues

“I don’t care. To me, the whole situation is fun,” Embiid said. “Who cares? I’m willing to do whatever, but when we get on the court as opponents, I don’t care. I don’t like him. I don’t like anybody else. But if we’re on the same team, I’m willing to work it out.”

Why Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook have been feuding

Westbrook and Embiid’s beef goes back to a triple-overtime game in Philadelphia last season, in which Embiid got into it with Carmelo Anthony and taunted Steven Adams with a wave after the Thunder center fouled out. When the Thunder finally prevailed, Westbrook threw the wave back at Embiid.

The next time the two players met, Embiid threw down an enormous dunk on Westbrook, who later stared down Embiid as time expired during another Thunder win.

The animosity hit its peak during a game in January when Westbrook went for a fast break dunk, bobbled the ball and got ran over by Embiid, who was looking for a chase-down block. Westbrook looked shaken up after the play, though he got up just fine as he lunged at Embiid before teammates held him back.

Westbrook said he thought Embiid added “a little extra” to the collision after the game, and thus the beef continued. We’ll see what goes down on Sunday when the two players finally take the court together.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Is Anthony Davis willing to play for the Celtics after all?

• Wetzel: Colin Kaepernick beat the NFL, but owners might not care

• Daytona 500 preview: Storylines, best bets, lineup and more

• Low blow ends MMA main event in just 15 seconds

