Russell Westbrook: No regrets about Laker trade

So while the Lakers may have had second thoughts about this pairing, in other words, he has not. “No,” he said when asked if he had any regrets about the move. “Nah. I mean, not at all, because — like I told you — it’s bigger than basketball for me.”

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss an embarrassing loss to the Kings, LeBron looking tired, and Westbrook looking mired (in a slump). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 8:30 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook fires back after Kings play ‘Cold as Ice’ following his missed shots

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:42 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

“You’re as cold as ice!”

The sound effect seemingly grew louder with every Russell Westbrook miss.

On Westbrook’s shooting slump, his costly shot selection against the Kings and his fit with the Lakers halfway through the season @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3068289/2022/0… – 3:33 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

As much fun as it was to see a visiting player like Russell Westbrook of the Lakers last night identified as the “Cold as Ice” player of the game, a source with the NBA tells me that the bit used by the Kings will not be allowed to continue. – 2:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

the Sacramento Kings played “Cold As Ice” every time Russell Westbrook missed a shot last night.

when asked after the game about it, he said “that’s funny, i hope they played that the last 14 years too.”

the reel + his comments: pic.twitter.com/mxf3ml0deT – 12:51 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

New Purple and Bold newsletter 📬📬 — Russell Westbrook gave a peek inside his mental wiring on Wednesday night as he acknowledged and owned his shooting slump: ocregister.com/2022/01/13/lak… – 12:12 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Russell Westbrook: Awesome career, rough stretch. pic.twitter.com/xNQnDA0VA8 – 11:27 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ bad loss to Sacto, LeBron looking exhausted, another struggle from the field for Westbrook, our dream careers as criminals, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:39 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

One Ben Simmons trade reportedly not happening: For Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/13/one… – 7:50 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers lost to the Kings. And while there were many components to that loss, and plenty of blame to go around, Russell Westbrook was the most obvious piece — to the point where Sacramento game ops was putting him on blast: ocregister.com/2022/01/12/lak… – 2:46 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Russell Westbrook led a team with Steven Adams as the 2nd best player to the 6 seed.

In 2013, OKC was the 1 seed and Russ got hurt up 2-0. KD lost 4-1 in the 2nd round without him.

1 Finals

4 WCFs

11 Playoffs

Can’t rewrite history cause 33 year old Russ is struggling in 2022. – 2:18 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

This was hilarious! Westbrook talking about his shooting slump and the in-arena DJ in Sactown playing “cold as ice”: “I hope they played that the last 14 years, too. It’s funny they play it now. It’s cute [laughs].” pic.twitter.com/pBpIKUNLh0 – 1:40 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on if there are stats he looks at more than most: “Turning the ball over, taking care of the ball is important to me.” – 1:22 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on playing small ball w/ Rockets compared to with the Lakers: “It’s not the same. … A lot of things are different.” – 1:21 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook: “I got no excuses. I don’t point fingers.” Says he’s just looking at himself to be better, but he’s also not panicking. – 1:19 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on shooting slump: “The word slump is not something I lean on. … I’ll figure it out and that’s that.” – 1:17 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook when @Dan Woike mentions he’s in a slump: “Man, who you telling? Can’t make a f***ing shot, boy.” – 1:17 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Quick reaction video to the Lakers’ 125-116 loss to the Kings. Very sloppy as the game went along. LeBron looked tired. Westbrook’s shooting continues to suffer. The defense was awful. Aside from Monk and Reaves, not much to smile about. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods pic.twitter.com/2uKxjR2nG3 – 1:09 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Russell Westbrook’s shooting slump: “Just keep working. … He’s getting some really good looks, but they’re just not going down for him.” – 1:07 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Russell Westbrook has only four turnovers in last four games (including none in two of them)

But he’s only 15/59 from field in those games too (25.4%) – 12:33 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers lose in Sacramento, 125-116, and they’re back to .500. Sacramento shot 55 percent from the floor. LeBron with 34 points, but was 13 for 29. Russell Westbrook was 2 for 14 from the floor. – 12:24 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Kings 125, Lakers 116

The Lakers drop back to .500 at 21-21. Russell Westbrook shot just 2 of 14 — with the Kings trolling him after every miss — and took several questionable shots at inopportune moments. LeBron James had 34, 7 and 6.

Up next: at Denver on Saturday. – 12:24 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook last 3 games:

9 PTS, 4-14 FG

6 PTS, 2-12 FG

8 PTS, 2-14 FG

He has shot 20% in that span. pic.twitter.com/CekiIYzWYb – 12:23 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Watching Russell Westbrook kill the Lakers again tonight and I wouldn’t even be shocked at this point if they did approach the Rockets about a John Wall trade. – 12:23 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Does anyone on the planet not named Russell Westbrook, playing against Russell Westbrook or rooting against Russell Westbrook want Russell Westbrook taking any sort of 3-pointer down four with a minute left? – 12:20 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Lakers want to let Russell Westbrook put up iso threes in the clutch?

By all means… – 12:19 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

This game could get Westbrook a statue in Sacramento. AK – 11:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Lakers gave up a run to close the quarter for a third straight time, this one 5-0, with two transition buckets for the Kings after Westbrook missed a 3, then turned it over.

LAL had cut it to 6, but trail 101-90 with 12 minutes to play. – 11:55 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Kings 101, Lakers 90

It was a disastrous third quarter for LA, who was outscored 40-23 in the frame. LeBron James has 22 points. Malik Monk has 18. Russell Westbrook is 2 of 11. The Lakers have 12 minutes to turn this around or be back at .500. – 11:52 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

What’s Westbrook doing? – 11:51 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Great balance so far for the Lakers…Lebron (14pts), Monk (9pts), Westbrook (7pts), Reaves (6pts)

Lakers up 51-39 in Q2 (7 minutes left in the half)… – 10:49 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 34, Kings 29

Malik Monk leads LA with 9 points. LeBron James has 8 points. The Lakers are going slightly bigger with Carmelo Anthony out, playing Dwight Howard earlier than normal. The Kings’ game ops. continues to troll Russell Westbrook with every miss. – 10:38 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

When the Kings just introduced Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup intros here in Sacramento, their game ops played the sound “You’re as cold as ice.” – 10:07 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers starting lineup, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Russell Westbrook. – 9:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony remains a game-time decision with back tightness. He and Russell Westbrook are the only two Lakers to play in all 41 games thus far. – 8:34 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Frank Vogel addresses Russell Westbrook’s recent comments/barely veiled complaints about his role. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/MRbyxFQ9LdA?t=… – 5:17 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Amid the #Lakers struggles, LeBron James is choosing to ignore the obvious concern with Russell Westbrook’s fit.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 4:08 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Daryl Morey reportedly uninterested in Simmons-per-Westbrook swap

sportando.basketball/en/daryl-morey… – 2:17 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Most overlooked part of Ja Morant’s game when people compare his athleticism to Westbrook: Morant is ON BALANCE. No matter how he starts off when he gets into his move, falling down, flying thru the air sideways, he’s in control when he finishes. Jump shot or rim attack – 1:07 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Frank Vogel’s comments about Russell Westbrook’s role and make predictions for the second half of the season. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fra… – 11:41 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Carmelo on if LeBron talked to him about playing with Russell Westbrook before the trade was made: “No, we never had that. We never had that conversation.” – 5:31 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel thinks Russell Westbrook has “really made some progress” with LeBron James playing more of a center role. – 5:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Russell Westbrook had minor cold-like symptoms this morning, and as a result, did not practice.

He tested negative for COVID-19, and is set to meet the team at the airport ahead of today’s flight to Sacramento. – 4:58 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook missed Tuesday’s practice because of minor cold-like symptoms, according to a Lakers spokesman. Westbrook tested negative for COVID-19 and will meet the team at the airport for their flight to Sacramento. – 4:57 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Russell Westbrook might have just delivered an unwise subtle shot at LeBron James.

#Lakers #Lakeshow #NBA

sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 1:50 PM

“I never worry,” he fired back. “Do the job. Be professional. Every year, my name is in trade (rumors). It never, never, never seeps into how I approach what I do. It’s kind of what I was mentioning back there (during the press conference). I see this game so different (in terms of) how to use it to be able to impact things. “Regardless of if (a trade) did happen or if it didn’t happen, nothing’s going to change my mentality or my purpose. I feel like I have a purpose that’s bigger than basketball and I always keep that as my forefront regardless of what happens inside of pro sports.” -via The Athletic / January 14, 2022

But we forget sometimes that executives are ultra-competitive in their professions as well, and it’s safe to say Morey has no interest in executing a bad deal because of pressure ever again. As an aside, sources say that’s also the reason the Sixers have zero interest in the prospect of swapping Simmons for Westbrook now and alleviating the Lakers’ fit concerns with their superstar trio. -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported this week that the Lakers have had internal discussions about possibly trading Russell Westbrook, but according to my sources around the NBA, the appetite for that player making $44 million this season and $47 million the next is very low. -via Los Angeles Times / January 7, 2022