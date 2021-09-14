Russell Westbrook? Nia Dennis? Emma Raducanu? Which athlete won the Met Gala red carpet?

Nia Dennis performs a gymnastics routine, backed by the Brooklyn United marching band, as she arrives at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night in New York. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis made the best entrance.

New Laker Russell Westbrook had amazing hair.

So did tennis star Naomi Osaka, to go with her overall wild ensemble.

All of the athletes who attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in New York are winners in their respective sports.

But whose look won the night? You can be the judge of that.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Osaka is a household name after winning four Grand Slams, lighting the Olympic torch in Tokyo and taking a high-profile stand for mental health awareness. But she was barely recognizable with a stunning look Monday night.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Westbrook was a star even before joining the Lakers this offseason. But his new dye job drives the point home.

Nia Dennis

Nia Dennis (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Dennis became a viral sensation earlier this year with a floor routine that paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. She performed another sensational routine Monday, backed by the Brooklyn United marching band, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

A hamstring injury caused Williams to withdraw from the U.S. Open late last month. Fortunately, it didn't stop the 23-time Grand Slam champion from the Gala in this very comfy-looking, fuzzy pink and white outfit.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu (Evan Agostini / Inivsion / Associated Press)

The 18-year-old tennis player won the U.S. Open and attended her first Met Gala in a span of two days.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The U.S. gymnastics legend added to her Olympic haul this summer with silver and bronze medals, despite missing much of the Tokyo Games while focusing on her mental health.

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The U.S. soccer star wore red, white and blue in Tokyo this summer and again Monday night at the Met.

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

Felix wore a gown suitable for the most decorated athlete in U.S. track and field history.

