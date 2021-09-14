Russell Westbrook? Nia Dennis? Emma Raducanu? Which athlete won the Met Gala red carpet?
Former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis made the best entrance.
New Laker Russell Westbrook had amazing hair.
So did tennis star Naomi Osaka, to go with her overall wild ensemble.
All of the athletes who attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday in New York are winners in their respective sports.
But whose look won the night? You can be the judge of that.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka is a household name after winning four Grand Slams, lighting the Olympic torch in Tokyo and taking a high-profile stand for mental health awareness. But she was barely recognizable with a stunning look Monday night.
Russell Westbrook
Westbrook was a star even before joining the Lakers this offseason. But his new dye job drives the point home.
Nia Dennis
Dennis became a viral sensation earlier this year with a floor routine that paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement. She performed another sensational routine Monday, backed by the Brooklyn United marching band, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Serena Williams
A hamstring injury caused Williams to withdraw from the U.S. Open late last month. Fortunately, it didn't stop the 23-time Grand Slam champion from the Gala in this very comfy-looking, fuzzy pink and white outfit.
Emma Raducanu
The 18-year-old tennis player won the U.S. Open and attended her first Met Gala in a span of two days.
Simone Biles
The U.S. gymnastics legend added to her Olympic haul this summer with silver and bronze medals, despite missing much of the Tokyo Games while focusing on her mental health.
Megan Rapinoe
The U.S. soccer star wore red, white and blue in Tokyo this summer and again Monday night at the Met.
Allyson Felix
Felix wore a gown suitable for the most decorated athlete in U.S. track and field history.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.