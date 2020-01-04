Russell Westbrook misses monster wide-open dunk (video)

Russell Westbrook – great at attacking the rim, not so great at finishing once there. Similarly, Westbrook gets many of his assists because his aggressiveness tilts defenses, not because he’s a pinpoint passer.

Those strengths and weaknesses were on full display during a dramatic stretch of the Rockets’ win over the 76ers last night.

Westbrook tried to inbound off Ben Simmons‘ back but missed, turning the ball over. Westbrook stole the ball back and raced ahead of everyone else. He cocked back for a huge two-handed slam, but missed the wide-open dunk. After Philadelphia scored, Westbrook drove for another layup and missed that, too. For good measure, Westbrook missed another dunk later in the third quarter.

At least Westbrook can move past his ugly plays with a victory. The 76ers’ frustration endured after the game.