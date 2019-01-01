Russell Westbrook: ‘I’m the best rebounder at my position, the best passer at my position, the best defender at my position’

Russell Westbrook doesn’t lack confidence.

Not even scoring nine points on 4-of-22 shooting in the Thunder’s loss to the Mavericks last night derailed it.

Westbrook, via Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

“Scoring the basketball is not the only thing I can do,” Westbrook said after his 4-of-22 shooting night for just nine points. “I’m the best rebounder at my position, the best passer at my position, the best defender at my position. “If scoring ain’t it that night, then I get somebody else to do it.”

Best rebounding point guard? Yup.

Best passing point guard? I’ll take Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Ben Simmons ahead of Westbrook. Westbrook is an effective passer because he’s so explosive, and that attracts defenders. But he’s not a pinpoint passer.

Best defensive point guard? No way. I’d take Marcus Smart, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Patrick Beverley, Ricky Rubio and several others ahead of Westbrook. Westbrook has the tools defend well, and he has been much better this season. But he’s still inattentive or gambling too often.

Still, Westbrook’s larger point is spot on: He has an incredible all-around game. He’s not just a scorer. And he holds himself to a high standard in multiple facets. It’s what makes him an excellent overall player.