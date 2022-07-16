Russell Westbrook and Longtime Agent Thad Foucher Part Ways, Rich Paul Reacts

Image via Getty/Christian Petersen

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher, and it’s prompted a reaction from Rich Paul.

As ESPN reported, Foucher said that “irreconcilable differences” led to the split after more than 14 years of working together. Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains uncertain as he’s set to enter the final season of his $47 million contract, and the two apparently failed to come to an agreement despite Foucher’s insistence that his “best option is to stay with the Lakers.”

"I represented Russell Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history," Foucher's full statement on the split reads. "Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout."

Foucher also said that he thinks such a transaction would “diminish Russell’s value.” Shortly after the news broke, LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul shared his thoughts without directly addressing the situation.

“It’s a cold game !” he tweeted.

LeBron also shared his thoughts. "Facts!!! 🥶 a$$ game brother! 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Westbrook opted into his $47.1 million contract last month, which effectively makes him untradable unless the Lakers attach either some of their first-round picks. As The Los Angeles Times reported, multiple sources have indicated that Westbrook has not asked to be traded, while another said the split had “nothing to do with the Lakers,” despite Foucher’s statement.

