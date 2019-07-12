Russell Westbrook laughs at Kevin Durant joke during charity comedy show

The reported trade of Russell Westbrook joining the Rockets and Chris Paul headed from Houston to Oklahoma City had Twitter ablaze Thursday night. 

Where Westbrook likely heard about the trade is just as wild as the actual swap of point guards. The former MVP was hosting a charity comedy show in Tulsa, Okla. when the trade went down. 

He even found the time for a good laugh ... at the expense of former Warriors star Kevin Durant. Comedian Lance Woods took a crack at when KD left Westbrook and the rest of his Thunder teammates to join the Dubs. 

Durant signed with the Nets this offseason as Westbrook reportedly is re-joining former teammate James Harden in Houston. Those three have all won MVP awards and are all no longer a part of the Thunder.

The fact that OKC once had a trio of Durant, Westbrook and Harden -- but never took home a title -- will always go down in NBA history. 

