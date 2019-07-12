Russell Westbrook laughs at Kevin Durant joke during charity comedy show

The reported trade of Russell Westbrook joining the Rockets and Chris Paul headed from Houston to Oklahoma City had Twitter ablaze Thursday night.

Where Westbrook likely heard about the trade is just as wild as the actual swap of point guards. The former MVP was hosting a charity comedy show in Tulsa, Okla. when the trade went down.

It's almost here our first Why Not?? Comedy pop up show in Tulsa, Oklahoma hosted by myself & @IAmJuiceMann Thursday, July 11, 2019 at @CainsBallroom doors will open at 7:30pm & the show will begin at 8:30pm this is a show you don't wanna miss 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/g9i8zhUL7K pic.twitter.com/osFkOaMZl7 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) July 2, 2019

He even found the time for a good laugh ... at the expense of former Warriors star Kevin Durant. Comedian Lance Woods took a crack at when KD left Westbrook and the rest of his Thunder teammates to join the Dubs.

So, there was a Kevin Durant joke at Russell Westbrook's comedy show in Tulsa last night, and @russwest44 seemed to approve. Comedian Lance Woods with the @KDTrey5 punchline. You can see Russ laughing at the end of the video. The #NBA is fun. #Thunder #Rockets #Nets pic.twitter.com/qjBFERzY9u — Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) July 12, 2019

Durant signed with the Nets this offseason as Westbrook reportedly is re-joining former teammate James Harden in Houston. Those three have all won MVP awards and are all no longer a part of the Thunder.

The fact that OKC once had a trio of Durant, Westbrook and Harden -- but never took home a title -- will always go down in NBA history.

