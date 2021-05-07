Russell Westbrook joins Wilt Chamberlain in NBA record books once again

Russ joins Wilt in NBA record books once again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook may only be worried about winning games and getting the Wizards into the playoffs right now, but it's hard not to notice just how many different records he's setting.

It feels like every day brings another statistical achievement that nobody since the late-60s has managed to do on the basketball court. This time, he has a good chance at joining Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA history books yet again.

Entering Thursday, Russell Westbrook leads the NBA with 406 rebounds and 403 assists since All-Star Break.



According to @EliasSports the only player to lead the NBA in both rebounds and assists after the All-Star Break is Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. pic.twitter.com/TMV0FelUI7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2021

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Westbrook entered Thursday's game against the Raptors leading the NBA in both total rebounds and assists since the All-Star break. If he can hold on to his leads in both categories, he'll become the first player since Chamberlain in 1967-68. That season, Chamberlain averaged 24.3 points, 23.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

Westbrook shouldn't have a problem holding on to the assists lead between now and the end of the regular season. With 403 assists, the next closest player to him is Chris Paul with 274.

Meanwhile, the rebounding race should be interesting down the stretch. Westbrook is on top for now with 406, but Rudy Gobert (396), Clint Capela (394) and Jonas Valanciunas (393) are close behind.

Along with all the fun quirky records Westbrook keeps breaking, the main one remains the main focus for anyone following him and the Wizards right now. He had 179 triple-doubles entering Thursday with just three needed to break Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record of 181.