Russell Westbrook earns historic triple-double in Wizards win over Jazz

Just 33 games into his career with the Wizards, Russell Westbrook continues to etch his name all over the franchise history books.

The key mechanism he's using to do that is his specialty; the triple-double. He has 13 triple-doubles already this season, which is two away from the single-season franchise record held by Darrell Walker (15).

His latest trip-dub against the Jazz Thursday night was historic in nature as well. By tallying 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an impressive victory, Westbrook became the first player in Wizards history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game.

Thursday marked Westbrooks's third triple-double in four games, and this one was the most efficient of them all. It also helped that Bradley Beal chipped in with 43 points of his own.

After snapping a five-game losing streak immediately following the All-Star break, the Wizards will get a rare two-day break before heading to Brooklyn to face a Nets team that's managed to dominate their competition without Kevin Durant.

Washington has two wins against them this season too, so there's a good chance they'll want some revenge for the way the last matchup ended.