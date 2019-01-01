Russell Westbrook dubs himself NBA's best rebounding, passing and defending point guard

Statistically speaking, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has been one of the worst shooters in the NBA, surpassed only by a group of guards that includes Markelle Fultz and J.R. Smith, both of whom are exiled from their teams. The Thunder have overcome this considerable obstacle, sitting a game behind the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors for the West’s best record, partly because the former MVP is shooting less frequently than in any of his post-Kevin Durant seasons.

“I’ve just got to do a better job, man,” Westbrook said, via ESPN, after a dreadful 4-for-22 shooting performance in Sunday’s 105-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “It’s really on me. I’ve been s— the last month or so. I’ve just got to get focused in and locked back in on what I need to do. I’ve got to help my guys out. I’ve been letting them down, man, just not being consistent on the offensive end.”

Despite Westbrook’s shooting woes, OKC has thrived, thanks to Paul George’s MVP-caliber season and the league’s best defense, anchored by Steven Adams. That, and, according to Westbrook, this:

“Scoring the basketball is not the only thing I can do,” added Westbrook, via The Oklahoman. “I’m the best rebounder at my position, the best passer at my position, the best defender at my position.

“If scoring ain’t it that night, then I get somebody else to do it.”

Russell Westbrook’s back-to-back performances against the Dallas Mavericks illustrated the former MVP’s volatility. (AP)

Those are quite the claims. Are they true?

The rebounding one sure seems like it is. Westbrook’s detractors will argue that his teammates enable his rebound hunting, but he does lead the league in both rebounds per game (10.7) and rebounding percentage among all regularly contributing guards (grabbing 14.2 percent of available rebounds).

An argument could be made that the passing one is true, too. His 10.1 assists per game also lead the league, which is an incredibly basic way to measure passing ability. On the contrary, he ranks third behind James Harden and J.J. Barea in assist percentage (the percentage of his team’s field goals he assists while on the floor), and he commits more turnovers per game (4.6) than anybody but Harden.

LeBron James is the best passer of his generation, and Ben Simmons might be the best of the next, if Luka Doncic isn’t better already. You could argue none of them is as true a point guard as Westbrook. It’s difficult to measure one’s ability to find open shooters, but you know it when you see it, and I’m not sure Westbrook passes that eye test the best, but he is certainly one of the best at his position.

Defense is the most subjective of Westbrook’s claims, so it’s harder to argue against him. He is the point guard for the NBA’s best defensive team, which in itself gives him some leeway to make a case. The point guard position is also lacking shutdown defenders, especially among the elite group.

However, Westbrook has never made an All-Defensive team, meaning the media members who cover the league most intensely have never recognized him as one of the best four defensive guards in the league. He also has been known to take plays off in an effort to save some of that incredible energy of his, particularly in transition. This play, via NBA Math’s Nate Wolf, came during the playoffs last year:

The Thunder allow 101.5 points per 100 possessions when Westbrook is on the floor, a remarkable rating in this efficient era, but it is also second-worst among all Thunder players (to Hamidou Diallo). Oklahoma City’s stout defense has actually been 2.1 points per 100 possessions better with Westbrook off the floor. All of these less subjective defensive analyses hurt Westbrook’s argument for being the best defensive player at his position, as does the fact that Marcus Smart plays plenty of point guard.

Still, the fact that we’re even having to argue some of these claims is an incredible compliment to Westbrook. He is averaging a triple-double for a third consecutive season, which — for as much as we talked about it during his first season-long campaign — has somehow become underrated ever since.

The dude is a darned beast, and if he ever does find his shooting stroke even to an average degree in the second half of the season, the Thunder will be all the better for it. Just ask the Mavericks, who saw him post a 32-11-11 triple-double on 13-of-24 shooting in an encore performance on Monday night.

