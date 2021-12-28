Russell Westbrook doesn’t want anyone to tell him how to play

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a five-game skid, and after losing a stinger to the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas, Russell Westbrook has been the focus of criticism.

The former MVP turned in a terrible shooting performance in the loss, making 4-of-20 attempts for 13 points.

Westbrook’s fit on the roster frequently posed questions because of his inability to threaten defenses as a shooter, and those concerns manifested against Brooklyn.

After Monday’s practice, Westbrook, who didn’t speak to the media following the Nets’ loss, spoke about his style of play, and why he doesn’t want anyone — including coaches Frank Vogel and David Fizdale — to tell him how to play.

“Listen, at this point, nah. I just do what I can for the betterment of the team. Everybody wants me to do certain things. Fiz, Frank, everybody wants me to do this, but then they all want me to do this.

“Honestly, I’m over the whole situation of what everybody else wants me to do and what they think I should be doing,” Westbrook said. “I’m gonna go in and just play and do what I know how to do best and that’s compete my ass off, compete to win games and make my teammates better like I’ve done for many, many years. And I’ll continue to do that. It’s as simple as that.”

Westbrook continued about how expectations revolving around his production should be lowered despite what he’s done in recent seasons when he averaged triple-doubles.

“And, honestly, I think I’ve been fine. I don’t know, like, the conversation has been heavily on how I’m playing and how I’m doing, but I think people are expecting me to have f****** 25-15-15, which is not normal. Everybody has to understand that’s not a normal thing that people do consistently. I know I’ve done it for the past five years or so, or whatever that may be, but it’s not like a normal thing.

“So, when people are saying let ‘Russ be Russ,’ I don’t really think nobody understands what that means … but myself, and I’m gonna lean on that and make sure that I do what I’m supposed to do and let everything else outside of the locker room or whatever that may be take care of itself.”

Westbrook, who previously said he can play all positions and roles for the Lakers, has been a solid addition this season. He hasn’t been perfect, of course, but he’s far from the reason the Lakers are where they are right now.

The flaws that have plagued him throughout his career — inconsistent defense, 3-point shooting, turnovers — likely will not change anytime soon because it’s just who he is at this stage.

The Lakers need to optimize his strengths and try to hide his weaknesses. It’s been done on offense when Westbrook operates as the roll man or plays from the dunker spot, so L.A. needs to tap into those moments more often. The talent is clear, but the Lakers have to bring it out of him consistently.

