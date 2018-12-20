Russell Westbrook counters De'Aaron Fox's claim as the NBA's fastest player

We’re going to go ahead and say that Russell Westbrook just politely disagreed with De’Aaron Fox’s claim that he was the fastest player in the NBA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings met Wednesday in a matchup of two of the NBA’s most athletic point guards in Westbrook and Fox. That competition carried extra intrigue thanks to Fox’s comments from a recording of the upcoming “Posted Up with Chris Haynes: A Yahoo Sports Podcast.”

De’Aaron Fox: ‘I’m faster than Westbrook’

Fox has been one of this season’s breakout players, leading a previously moribund Kings franchise to a 16-14 start. After ranking 30th out of 30 in pace among NBA teams last season, the Kings have jumped all the way up to second this year. They’ve also jumped from last in points per game to fourth. That’s in no small part thanks to the play of the speedy Fox.

So when the subject of the NBA’s fastest player came up, Fox did not hold back while making his case for the title:

“People debate it all the time,” Fox told Yahoo Sports. “[Debating if I’m one of the] top three or four fastest players in the league. Nah, I’m not up there. I’m No. 1. … I be watching film and I be looking at my feet and I be like, ‘Man, there’s no way people think I’m not the fastest person.’” “I’m faster than John Wall,” the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft told Yahoo. “I’m faster than John. Russ is extremely explosive. I’m faster than Westbrook. … If we’re talking about from baseline to baseline with the ball in my hands, I’m definitely the fastest person in the league.”

Some people, including Westbrook apparently, took issue with that claim.

Russell Westbrook: ‘I’m too fast’

We now go live to Westbrook’s rebuttal:

Going coast-to-coast in the second quarter of Thunder-Kings, Westbrook blew by Fox and got the and-1. As he walked away from the paint, he very visibly yelled “I’m too fast.”

That was one highlight from a dominant night for Westbrook, who posted his eighth triple-double of the season and fifth this month with 19 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds while leading the Thunder to a 132-113 win.

Russell Westbrook didn’t just let his playing do the talking against De’Aaron Fox. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Defensive lowlights aside, Fox eventually finished with a strong line himself at 28 points and 12 assists. He also found some redemption in the third quarter, when he cooked Terrance Ferguson for a gorgeous step-back jumper.

De'Aaron Fox with the nasty spin and crossover. Goteeeeem! (via @SacramentoKings)pic.twitter.com/dGWtdEhuUk — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 20, 2018





In case you were wondering, the Kings’ only remaining game against the Thunder is scheduled for Feb. 23 in OKC.

