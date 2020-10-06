Russell Westbrook confirms he left generous tip for housekeepers in Orlando bubble

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook appreciates the work and care he received from the staff at the Orlando bubble. Westbrook confirmed he left a tip for the housekeepers who took care of him at the Grand Floridian hotel at Disney.

Westbrook only confirmed he left a thank you letter and a tip for the housekeepers. He did not disclose how much he tipped.

Westbrook said leaving a tip was “the right thing.” He complimented the workers, saying they “took the time and energy to do their job at a high level.”

Spoke to Russ Westbrook. Confirmed he left a generous tip & thank you letter to housekeepers in the bubble. He didnt disclose the amount



"They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2020

There are rumors that Westbrook left an $8,000 tip for the workers, though he did not confirm that figure.

Disney workers have tested positive for coronavirus during bubble

While the NBA did a good job limited positive tests among players and coaches, Disney employees did test positive while the Orlando bubble was populated. NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed there were positive coronavirus tests among Disney employees, but did not disclose the actual figure.

Silver, though, acknowledged that there have been an undisclosed number of positive tests among the estimated 6,500 workers that have gone in and out of the Bubble to work on the NBA's restricted-access campus — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 1, 2020

This is not the first time Westbrook has helped workers who have done their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Westbrook provided meals to frontline workers in California.

