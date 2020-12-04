Russell Westbrook called Ish Smith at 1AM after trade to Wizards was announced

Russell Westbrook called Ish Smith at 1AM after trade was announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everyone is aware that Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is a tad bit different when it comes to his love for basketball, but no moment may illustrate that more than the story Ish Smith told about the nine-time All-Star, Friday afternoon.

After Westbrook had been traded to the Washington Wizards, he called up his former teammate. It didn't matter that it was 1:00 a.m. ET.

For those wanting to hear Ish’s story on Westbrook calling him at 1AM😂 https://t.co/5E65rqPnyg pic.twitter.com/R0RdcTi9ZT — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 4, 2020

"Russ is going to bring the juice and energy. That’s just what Russ does," Smith said. "It’s funny, I talked to Russ when it first went down. It’s 1 o’clock in the morning y’all, he calls me because it’s a different time in LA, and says ‘Aye Ish wake up man what you doing?’"

He continued, "You know what kind of juice we’re going to bring. That’s who Russ is."

Westbrook is a new teammate to just about everyone on the Wizards roster, other than Smith. Smith spent 30 games as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2014-15. He averaged 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists, with the Thunder before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for the rights to Latavious Williams, cash and draft considerations.