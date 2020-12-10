Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal unveil 2020-21 City Edition jerseys, new team mantra

Westbrook, Beal unveil 2020-21 City Edition jerseys, new team mantra originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms recently but Bradley Beal and newly acquired Russell Westbrook took the threads to another level during their Media Week photoshoot.

Check it out.

This is the first time in franchise history the team will take the floor in silver (not grey) uniforms.

"The creative elements are heavily based on a navy and silver color palette, replacing the primary red color of other seasons, and includes a sleek version of stars and stripes," the team said in a press release Thursday morning.

The Wizards also unveiled a new tagline for the season: "DC Above All." The tagline will replace previous mantras such as "Rep The District," and "DC Family," however the team announced "they will still be used in association with the franchise."

"There is so much pride in this city," Wizards Marketing Vice President Rebecca Winn said. "DC Above All celebrates our community but also prompts inspiration and evokes a bold confidence. It's a declaration that our franchise is committed to performing above all other competition and in unity with our fans."

