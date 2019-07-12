Russell Westbrook bids goodbye to Oklahoma City: 'It's been a dream and a whirlwind'

A day after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook delivered a message to his fans and former team on Instagram, thanking the city where he spent the first 11 years of his career.

Westbrook included with his message a highlight reel with cuts of his on-court success, receiving his 2017 MVP award and time in the community.

Westbrook arrived in OKC along with the NBA

Westbrook will play for a new team for the first time in his NBA career after the then-Seattle Supersonics selected him out of UCLA with the fourth pick of the 2008 NBA draft.

The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City the following season, where Westbrook became a star playing alongside Kevin Durant.

Westbrook made eight All-Star teams while with the Thunder and became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double more than once, doing so in each of the last three seasons.

Russell Westbrook will be missed in Oklahoma City. (Getty)

A true fan favorite

Despite a sometimes-prickly public persona, Westbrook became a fan favorite in Oklahoma City thanks to his exploits on the court and his genuine affection for the city, where he was often seen donating his time to the community and developed his “Why Not? Foundation” working with children.

That his arrival coincided with the team’s move to Oklahoma City further cemented his place as a valued member of the community.

Westbrook will surely be missed in Oklahoma City for more than his talent on the basketball court.

