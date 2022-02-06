Russell Westbrook on being benched again: ‘We won the game and that’s all that matters’

For the second time this season, Russell Westbrook was benched by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to close out a game. Only this time, the Lakers won, beating the New York Knicks 122-115 in overtime on Saturday. And the result made all the difference to Westbrook in accepting the decision. “The best part of this game is that you win,” Westbrook said after scoring five points on 1-for-10 shooting with six assists and four turnovers in 29 minutes. “Guys competed. We won the game and that’s all that matters.”

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

There’s an alternate timeline where the Lakers have DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso.

StatMuse @statmuse

Russell Westbrook tonight:

5 PTS

1-10 FG

0-3 3P

in 29 MINS

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James told Russell Westbrook to text him later:

“What he’s done in the league, he should never second-guess himself.” – 12:28 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on benching Russell Westbrook in OT: “Hopefully the response is that player plays better.” – 12:10 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Russell Westbrook said there was no communication tonight between him and Frank Vogel about him not playing at all during overtime. – 11:56 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Tonight was Russell Westbrook’s…

– Second game with only one made field goal.

– Fourth game with two or fewer made field goals.

– Sixth game with three or fewer made field goals.

– 12th game with four or fewer made field goals.

– 20th game with five or fewer made field goals. – 11:55 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook on being benched in OT: “We won the game and that’s all that matters.” – 11:53 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis on picking up Russell Westbrook: “He’s got to stay out of his own head.” Says he and LeBron told him not to hesitate while out there, which he did a few times. – 11:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis said he saw Russell Westbrook hesitate on certain shots tonight and get out of rhythm. He and LeBron tried to stay in his ear to encourage him: “One thing you can’t do is put too much pressure on yourself.” – 11:47 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Imagine being the Lakers. You’re at home. Against the Knicks. LeBron, AD play 40+ minutes each. You have to bench Russ in OT just to have a chance. Do you think you can trust Westbrook in the playoffs?

I think this game could get them talking to the Rockets. – 11:31 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Russell Westbrook tonight:

5 points

6 assists

4 rebounds

4 turnovers

1-10 from the field

3-7 from the FT line

0-3 from 3-PT range

Team low -15 in 29 minutes. – 11:24 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Lakers traded 2 NBA champions, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. I was wrong about Westbrook’s standing as an elite player — he’s well past his prime -1 but I was right about this fit.

Buddy Hield made more sense IMO. – 11:14 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

DeAndre Jordan: -4

Avery Bradley: -8

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

The way Lakers fans talk about Russell Westbrook makes me think they hadn’t watched Russell Westbrook in four years before this. – 11:08 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

So why, with a 5p lead and less than a min left, is Westbrook reaching for a steal instead of getting back in transition (and getting beat for a dunk)? – 11:07 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Knicks have Mitchell Robinson on Russell Westbrook, but Robinson hasn’t been effective protecting the basket in this stint nonetheless. – 10:55 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If the Lakers lose this game, Russell Westbrook will likely be arriving at Bush Airport around 1:30 am. – 9:50 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can’t shoot the basketball. I’ve had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. pic.twitter.com/9SFA5YTtTm – 9:43 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis saved the second of two missed Westbrook jumpers by dunking on Mitchell Robinson — and he had something to say after. Probably hits harder if the Lakers aren’t down by 17. – 9:34 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks most valuable players tonight:

1. RJ Barrett

2. Russ Westbrook

3. Julius Randle – 9:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

There were loud boos coming down in L.A. after Russell Westbrook, with the Lakers down 19 in the second quarter to the Knicks, hit the side of the basket on a midrange jump shot. Been a rough night for Westbrook and the Lakers, mirroring a rough season. – 9:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

No the Knicks should not trade for Russell Westbrook. Lots of unwatchable basketball available – 9:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

What in the world happened to RJ Barrett’s feet today? Two ankle-breaking spin moves: one on that drive and one fancy one in the post against Westbrook. Dude is on one tonight. – 9:32 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

When the Rockets traded Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, it was the THUNDER that got all the picks.

Amazing. – 9:31 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

A four-play stretch for #Lakers:

Westbrook misses contested jumper

Westbrook bad pass in traffic to DeAndre Jordan that leads to a turnover

Westbrook scored on in transition

Steve Popper @StevePopper

I know Russell Westbrook turned it in the second half last week but man, he looks sad right now. – 9:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, Johnson and AD will start. – 8:01 PM

More on this storyline

“That [fourth quarter] stretch was part of it,” Vogel said of his decision-making process. “I think obviously Russ was having a tough night on both sides of the ball and Bron was really going. So I knew the ball was going to be in Bron’s hands and I felt like we were going to get more from a defensive perspective and off-ball action with Talen, so … you just make tough decisions in the spirit of whatever the team needs to win a game.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2022

Harrison Faigen: Anthony Davis, on Laker fans booing Russell Westbrook. “The fans obviously want to see him play better… He’s got to stay out of his own head, continue to play and do the little things.” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / February 6, 2022

Jorge Sierra: FWIW: John Wall liked this on Twitter. -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 27, 2022