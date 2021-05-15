Russell Westbrook in attendance for Washington Mystics’ regular-season opener

Russell Westbrook in attendance for Mystics’ regular-season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Russell Westbrook has taken the nation’s capital by storm in just the six months since he first donned Wizards colors.

On nights when he doesn’t terrorize opposing defenses and rack up triple-doubles, Westbrook likes to support the local WNBA squad Washington Mystics.

The Wizards’ point guard was spotted at the Mystics’ regular-season opening day in D.C. on Saturday, donning a Mystics shirt as he looked on from his seat at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Westbrook is a regular in the building: the Wizards’ practice facility doubles as the home arena for the Mystics as well as the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Washington would end up falling to the visiting Chicago Sky by a final score of 70-56. However, Westbrook cheered on the Mystics as vigorously as he crashes the boards for the Wizards. His Wizards team, in part thanks to his heroics of late, has clinched a spot in the NBA’s new play-in tournament, with their opponent yet to be determined.

Westbrook wasn't the only hoops celeb in attendance. UConn women's basketball phenom Paige Bueckers was also at the game fresh off a Final Four appearance with the Huskies during her brilliant freshman season.

The Mystics will face the Phoenix Mercury at home on Tuesday in an attempt to win their first game of the season and reach a 1-1 record.