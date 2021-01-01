Russell Westbrook with an assist vs the Chicago Bulls

The Associated Press

A bowl victory that increased Mississippi State's win total this season to four and No. 22 Tulsa's failed attempt to add another unlikely comeback to its impressive collection this season took a back seat to the melee that broke out Thursday shortly after the Armed Forces Bowl ended. True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past Tulsa 28-26 in a game that was tense from the start. ''I'm not sure what exactly caused that,'' said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who referred to the altercation as a ''mosh pit.'' ''It was something before the game, too.