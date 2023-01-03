Russell Westbrook with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/02/2023
Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Lakers) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/02/2023
Paris Saint-Germain lost for the first time in any competition since March 20 last year when they were defeated 3-1 at Lens on Sunday.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
A 3-pointer by Cam Spencer with 10 seconds left lifted Rutgers over top-ranked Purdue, 13 months after it stunned the Boilers on a half-court shot.
Donovan Mitchell scored the most points a Bulls opponent has ever scored and the Cavaliers completed the largest comeback in the NBA this season on Monday night.
A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
UPDATED with more details: Monday Night Football came to a complete halt tonight when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The moment happened with less than 6 minutes remaining during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and was able to stand […]
The Warriors will be without a total of six players Monday, including Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.
LeBron James has 43 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers, who led by 24 points, hold off a late rally to get the win in Charlotte, finishing 3-2 on five-game trip.
Second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player out for the Warriors on Monday night as they prepare to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
Zion Williamson was fantastic Monday night, but he exited early with an injury and the Sixers earned a 120-111 win over the Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center. By Noah Levick
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to [more]
NFL statement on #Bills' Damar Hamlin: Player is in 'critical condition'
Only three players have won three consecutive MVPs: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown had some strong opinions to share after a crooked rim caused a 40-minute delay in Sunday's game against the Nuggets at Ball Arena.
