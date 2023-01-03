Russell Westbrook with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

OSLO (Reuters) -Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025. Elon Musk's electric-only Tesla Inc. sold more cars in Norway than any other brand for a second consecutive year, clinching a 12.2% share of the overall market ahead of Volkswagen with 11.6%, registration data showed. While China is by far the biggest car market overall, Norway with its 5.5 million inhabitants, has achieved the world's highest proportion of electric vehicles with the help of generous subsidies, making it a proving ground for auto makers launching models.