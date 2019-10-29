Russell Westbrook after beating former Thunder teammates: 'When I hoop, I have no friends'

A mere three months ago, Russell Westbrook played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After spending his entire career with the franchise, Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in July.

The two teams played each other for the first time since that trade, pitting Westbrook against his former teammates. But if you thought Westbrook would feel any remorse for those guys, you were wrong.

Following the Rockets’ 116-112 win over the Thunder on Monday, Westbrook made it clear he doesn’t care who he plays. When he’s on the court, his opponents aren’t his friends.

Russell Westbrook on facing OKC: “When I’m hooping, I have no friends.” pic.twitter.com/DFbn5jN8cC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 29, 2019

The 30-year-old Westbrook dropped two excellent quotes in there. The first being, “When I hoop, I have no friends.” The second being, “Spalding, that’s my friend, and my teammates, but that’s it.” Who is Spalding? That’s the brand of the basketball.

Westbrook didn’t seem to have an emotional attachment to the Thunder on the court. He scored 21 points on his former team, and added 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The two teams are set to play again in January. Don’t count on Westbrook’s absence from the Thunder making his heart grow fonder. He’ll be just as ruthless the next time out.

