Russell Westbrook accidentally knocks over national anthem singer during pregame

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drew a pretty big foul during Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Prior to the game, Westbrook knocked over the national anthem singer while he was warming up.

Don’t worry, it didn’t happen while she was singing the anthem. Instead, singer Sarah Grace had just taken a free throw for charity. As she was walking away, Westbrook backed into her, sending her to the court.

Westbrook realized his mistake and immediately helped Grace to her feet. Grace — who was a contestant on “The Voice” — said Westbrook apologized to her on the court.


Knocking down the anthem singer may have been a bad omen for the night. Westbrook did score 21 points, but the Thunder lost the contest 113-109.

Russell Westbrook knocked down the national anthem singer before the Thunder’s game on Christmas. (AP Photo)
Russell Westbrook knocked down the national anthem singer before the Thunder’s game on Christmas. (AP Photo)

