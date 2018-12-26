Russell Westbrook accidentally knocks over national anthem singer during pregame

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drew a pretty big foul during Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Prior to the game, Westbrook knocked over the national anthem singer while he was warming up.

[Play in our Week 17 DFS contest: $1M prize pool. $100K to first. Join now!]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Don’t worry, it didn’t happen while she was singing the anthem. Instead, singer Sarah Grace had just taken a free throw for charity. As she was walking away, Westbrook backed into her, sending her to the court.





Westbrook realized his mistake and immediately helped Grace to her feet. Grace — who was a contestant on “The Voice” — said Westbrook apologized to her on the court.

He was actually a gentleman and apologized and helped me up — Sarah Grace (@sgandthesoul) December 26, 2018





Knocking down the anthem singer may have been a bad omen for the night. Westbrook did score 21 points, but the Thunder lost the contest 113-109.

Russell Westbrook knocked down the national anthem singer before the Thunder’s game on Christmas. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Haynes: LeBron could miss a few games

• Report: UFC fighter injured in grenade attack

• Twitter roasts unflattering Draymond sketch

• Bears’ Mack puts on Bulls uniform for Christmas

