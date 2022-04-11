Would Russell Westbrook accept a buyout of his contract?

In the eyes and minds of most people, the Russell Westbrook experiment has failed, and it is rapidly moving towards a divorce.

Reportedly, he and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to part ways once this 2021-22 season-from-hell ends, but the real question is how to actually do so.

Ideally, L.A. would trade the triple-double king, but as with all trades, it takes two to tango, and it is unclear if there would be any real interest in him this summer.

Another option would be for the Lakers to waive him and to use what is known as the NBA’s “stretch” provision to spread out the $47 million he would be owed next season over multiple years in order to lessen how much it would impact the team in terms of the salary cap.

But there is a potential third option that some feel could be the best for both parties.

Since next season is a player option year for Westbrook, would he consider opting out and becoming a free agent, thus preventing the Lakers from being responsible for any salary owed to him moving forward?

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, fans of the Purple and Gold shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Via ESPN:

“One option: Westbrook considering a buyout of the final year of his contract, but at least for now, sources close to the 2017 MVP expressed pessimism he would do that. “Westbrook is a prideful man. His swagger is both his sword and his shield, and he will not lay them down lightly. He is wary of the stigma that comes with accepting a buyout, one source close to him explained. But he also still believes he can contribute to a team at a high level.”

If Westbrook doesn’t opt out, and if the Lakers don’t find a trade offer for him that is palatable enough, they may essentially be forced to waive and stretch him, especially considering that it seems very unlikely that any of his teammates would ask management to keep him on the roster.

